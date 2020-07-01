Surya Funcity Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 35.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surya Funcity are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 35.47% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2020 down 11.02% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2020 down 20% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.
|Surya Funcity
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.14
|0.44
|0.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.06
|Total Income From Operations
|0.14
|0.44
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|--
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.48
|0.54
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.20
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.37
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|-0.69
|-0.83
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-0.66
|-0.70
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-0.67
|-0.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.81
|-0.67
|-0.74
|Tax
|0.28
|--
|0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.09
|-0.67
|-0.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.09
|-0.67
|-0.98
|Equity Share Capital
|4.74
|4.74
|4.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.30
|-1.41
|-2.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.30
|-1.41
|-2.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.30
|-1.41
|-2.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.30
|-1.41
|-2.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am