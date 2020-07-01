Surya Funcity Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 35.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 35.47% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2020 down 11.02% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2020 down 20% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.