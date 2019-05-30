Surya Funcity Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 22.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surya Funcity are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2019 down 22.87% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2019 down 7.4% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019 down 8.7% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2018.
|
|Surya Funcity
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.16
|0.32
|0.28
|Other Operating Income
|0.06
|0.04
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|0.35
|0.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|--
|-0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.32
|0.43
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.42
|0.45
|0.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-0.62
|-0.77
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.00
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-0.62
|-0.66
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-0.64
|-0.76
|Exceptional Items
|-0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.74
|-0.64
|-0.76
|Tax
|0.24
|--
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.98
|-0.64
|-0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.98
|-0.64
|-0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|4.74
|5.44
|5.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|-1.04
|-1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|-1.04
|-1.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|-1.04
|-1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|-1.04
|-1.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited