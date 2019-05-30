Surya Funcity Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 22.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2019 down 22.87% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2019 down 7.4% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019 down 8.7% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2018.