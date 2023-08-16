English
    Surya Funcity Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore, down 6.6% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surya Funcity are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore in June 2023 down 6.6% from Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2023 down 15.27% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.04 crore in June 2023 down 14.58% from Rs. 5.90 crore in June 2022.

    Surya Funcity EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.89 in June 2022.

    Surya Funcity
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.360.596.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.360.596.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.130.100.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.04--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.730.24
    Depreciation0.250.350.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.581.650.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.74-2.205.65
    Other Income0.060.440.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.79-1.755.68
    Interest0.020.070.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.77-1.825.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.77-1.825.64
    Tax--0.45--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.77-2.275.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.77-2.275.64
    Equity Share Capital4.744.744.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.08-4.7911.89
    Diluted EPS10.08-4.7911.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.08-4.7911.89
    Diluted EPS10.08-4.7911.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:33 am

