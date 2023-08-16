Surya Funcity Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore, down 6.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore in June 2023 down 6.6% from Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2023 down 15.27% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.04 crore in June 2023 down 14.58% from Rs. 5.90 crore in June 2022.

Surya Funcity EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.89 in June 2022.