Surya Funcity Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.81 crore, up 2576.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surya Funcity are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.81 crore in June 2022 up 2576.17% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022 up 1999.22% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.90 crore in June 2022 up 9933.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.
Surya Funcity EPS has increased to Rs. 11.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2021.
|
|Surya Funcity
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.81
|0.70
|0.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.81
|0.70
|0.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.00
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.39
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.24
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.68
|0.34
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.65
|-0.26
|-0.28
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.68
|-0.25
|-0.27
|Interest
|0.04
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.64
|-0.28
|-0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.64
|-0.28
|-0.30
|Tax
|--
|-0.39
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.64
|0.11
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.64
|0.11
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|4.74
|4.74
|4.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.89
|0.23
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|11.89
|0.23
|-0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.89
|0.23
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|11.89
|0.23
|-0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited