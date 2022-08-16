Surya Funcity Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.81 crore, up 2576.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.81 crore in June 2022 up 2576.17% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022 up 1999.22% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.90 crore in June 2022 up 9933.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Surya Funcity EPS has increased to Rs. 11.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2021.