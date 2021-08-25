Surya Funcity Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 9680.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2021 up 9680.77% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021 up 35.02% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 76% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.