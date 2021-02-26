Surya Funcity Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 90.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 90.86% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 up 33.45% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2019.