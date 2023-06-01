Suri Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, up 17.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suri Capital and Leasing are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in March 2023 up 17.13% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 123.46% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 144.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.
Suri Capital shares closed at 3.95 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.99% returns over the last 6 months
|Suri Capital and Leasing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.88
|0.17
|0.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.88
|0.17
|0.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.76
|0.12
|0.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.13
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.03
|--
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.16
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.24
|-0.12
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.24
|-0.11
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.24
|-0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.25
|-0.24
|-0.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|-0.24
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|-0.24
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|10.30
|10.30
|10.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.23
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.23
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.23
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.23
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited