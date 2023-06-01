Suri Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, up 17.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in March 2023 up 17.13% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 123.46% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 144.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Suri Capital shares closed at 3.95 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.99% returns over the last 6 months