English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suri Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, up 17.13% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suri Capital and Leasing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in March 2023 up 17.13% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 123.46% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 144.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    Suri Capital shares closed at 3.95 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.99% returns over the last 6 months

    Suri Capital and Leasing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.880.170.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.880.170.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.760.120.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.130.12
    Depreciation0.03--0.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.200.160.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.25-0.24-0.12
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.25-0.24-0.11
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.25-0.24-0.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.25-0.24-0.11
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.25-0.24-0.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.25-0.24-0.11
    Equity Share Capital10.3010.3010.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-0.23-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.25-0.23-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-0.23-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.25-0.23-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suri Capital #Suri Capital and Leasing
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:00 am