Suri Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 154.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suri Capital and Leasing are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in March 2022 up 154.24% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 69.54% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 43.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.
Suri Capital shares closed at 3.09 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Suri Capital and Leasing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.75
|0.10
|0.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.75
|0.10
|0.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.66
|0.15
|0.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.09
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.02
|--
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.11
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.25
|-0.35
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.25
|-0.32
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.25
|-0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|-0.25
|-0.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|-0.25
|-0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|-0.25
|-0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|10.30
|10.30
|10.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.25
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.25
|-0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.25
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.25
|-0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited