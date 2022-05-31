Suri Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 154.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in March 2022 up 154.24% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 69.54% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 43.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Suri Capital shares closed at 3.09 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)