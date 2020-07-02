Suri Capital Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 44.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2020 down 44.66% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 up 117.4% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2020 up 196.97% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.

Suri Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2019.

Suri Capital shares closed at 1.88 on June 24, 2020 (BSE)