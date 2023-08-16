Suri Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 100% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.11 0.88 0.05 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.11 0.88 0.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.76 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.13 0.14 0.11 Depreciation -- 0.03 -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.19 0.20 0.20 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.25 -0.26 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.25 -0.26 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.22 -0.25 -0.26 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.22 -0.25 -0.26 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 -0.25 -0.26 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 -0.25 -0.26 Equity Share Capital 10.30 10.30 10.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.21 -0.25 -0.25 Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.25 -0.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.21 -0.25 -0.25 Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.25 -0.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited