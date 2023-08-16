English
    Suri Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 100% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suri Capital and Leasing are:Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 15.75% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 15.38% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.Suri Capital shares closed at 3.67 on August 14, 2023 (BSE)
    Suri Capital and Leasing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.110.880.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.110.880.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.76--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.140.11
    Depreciation--0.03--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.200.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.22-0.25-0.26
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.22-0.25-0.26
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.22-0.25-0.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.22-0.25-0.26
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.22-0.25-0.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.22-0.25-0.26
    Equity Share Capital10.3010.3010.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.25-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.25-0.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.25-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.25-0.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

