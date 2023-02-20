 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suri Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 70% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suri Capital and Leasing are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 70% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 5.14% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 4% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Suri Capital and Leasing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.17 0.10 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.17 0.10 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.12 -- 0.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.11 0.09
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.16 0.16 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -0.17 -0.25
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -0.17 -0.25
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.24 -0.17 -0.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.24 -0.17 -0.25
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.24 -0.17 -0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.24 -0.17 -0.25
Equity Share Capital 10.30 10.30 10.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.16 -0.25
Diluted EPS -0.23 -- -0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.16 -0.25
Diluted EPS -0.23 -- -0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited