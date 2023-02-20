Suri Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 70% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 70% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 5.14% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 4% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.