Suri Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 70% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 70% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 5.14% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 4% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Suri Capital shares closed at 3.92 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.62% returns over the last 6 months and -11.91% over the last 12 months.