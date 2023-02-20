English
    Suri Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 70% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suri Capital and Leasing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 70% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 5.14% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 4% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    Suri Capital shares closed at 3.92 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.62% returns over the last 6 months and -11.91% over the last 12 months.

    Suri Capital and Leasing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.170.100.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.170.100.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.12--0.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.110.09
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.160.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.17-0.25
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.17-0.25
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.24-0.17-0.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.24-0.17-0.25
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.24-0.17-0.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.24-0.17-0.25
    Equity Share Capital10.3010.3010.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.16-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.23---0.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.16-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.23---0.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

