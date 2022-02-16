Suri Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 85.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 85.93% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 down 264.65% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 down 257.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

Suri Capital shares closed at 4.45 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)