 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suri Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, up 49.1% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suri Capital and Leasing are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 49.1% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 down 86.28% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 64.81% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

Suri Capital shares closed at 4.03 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.14% returns over the last 12 months.

Suri Capital and Leasing
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.00 0.80 0.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.00 0.80 0.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.68 0.43 0.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.07 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.59 0.60 0.46
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.61 0.58 0.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.89 -0.86 -0.54
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.89 -0.86 -0.54
Interest 0.06 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.94 -0.90 -0.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.94 -0.90 -0.55
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.94 -0.90 -0.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.94 -0.90 -0.55
Minority Interest 0.38 0.37 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.56 -0.53 -0.30
Equity Share Capital 10.30 10.30 10.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.91 -0.87 -0.53
Diluted EPS -0.91 -0.87 -0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.91 -0.87 -0.53
Diluted EPS -0.91 -0.87 -0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suri Capital #Suri Capital and Leasing
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm