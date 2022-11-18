Suri Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, up 49.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 49.1% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 down 86.28% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 64.81% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

Suri Capital shares closed at 4.03 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.14% returns over the last 12 months.