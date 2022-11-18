English
    Suri Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, up 49.1% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suri Capital and Leasing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 49.1% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 down 86.28% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 64.81% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

    Suri Capital shares closed at 4.03 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.14% returns over the last 12 months.

    Suri Capital and Leasing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.000.800.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.000.800.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.680.430.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.07--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.590.600.46
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.610.580.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.89-0.86-0.54
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.89-0.86-0.54
    Interest0.060.040.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.94-0.90-0.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.94-0.90-0.55
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.94-0.90-0.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.94-0.90-0.55
    Minority Interest0.380.37--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.25
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.56-0.53-0.30
    Equity Share Capital10.3010.3010.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.91-0.87-0.53
    Diluted EPS-0.91-0.87-0.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.91-0.87-0.53
    Diluted EPS-0.91-0.87-0.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

