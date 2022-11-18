Suri Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, up 49.1% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suri Capital and Leasing are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 49.1% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 down 86.28% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 64.81% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.
Suri Capital shares closed at 4.03 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.14% returns over the last 12 months.
|Suri Capital and Leasing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.00
|0.80
|0.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.00
|0.80
|0.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.68
|0.43
|0.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.07
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.59
|0.60
|0.46
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.61
|0.58
|0.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.89
|-0.86
|-0.54
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.89
|-0.86
|-0.54
|Interest
|0.06
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.94
|-0.90
|-0.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.94
|-0.90
|-0.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.94
|-0.90
|-0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.94
|-0.90
|-0.55
|Minority Interest
|0.38
|0.37
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.25
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.56
|-0.53
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|10.30
|10.30
|10.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-0.87
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-0.87
|-0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-0.87
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-0.87
|-0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited