Suri Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, up 2.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suri Capital and Leasing are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in March 2023 up 2.41% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 249.3% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 82.26% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.
Suri Capital shares closed at 3.95 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.07% returns over the last 12 months.
|Suri Capital and Leasing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.13
|0.66
|1.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.13
|0.66
|1.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.02
|0.49
|0.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.68
|0.62
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.08
|--
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.56
|0.63
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.22
|-1.08
|-0.66
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.21
|-1.08
|-0.65
|Interest
|-0.01
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.21
|-1.11
|-0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.21
|-1.11
|-0.74
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.21
|-1.11
|-0.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.21
|-1.11
|-0.74
|Minority Interest
|0.93
|0.44
|0.93
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.28
|-0.67
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|10.30
|10.30
|10.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-1.08
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-1.08
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-1.08
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-1.08
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited