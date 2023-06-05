English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suri Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, up 2.41% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suri Capital and Leasing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in March 2023 up 2.41% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 249.3% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 82.26% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

    Suri Capital shares closed at 3.95 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.07% returns over the last 12 months.

    Suri Capital and Leasing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.130.661.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.130.661.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.020.490.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.620.63
    Depreciation0.08--0.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.560.630.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.22-1.08-0.66
    Other Income0.01--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.21-1.08-0.65
    Interest-0.010.030.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.21-1.11-0.74
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax-1.21-1.11-0.74
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.21-1.11-0.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.21-1.11-0.74
    Minority Interest0.930.440.93
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.28-0.670.19
    Equity Share Capital10.3010.3010.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-1.08-0.72
    Diluted EPS-0.27-1.08-0.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-1.08-0.72
    Diluted EPS-0.27-1.08-0.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suri Capital #Suri Capital and Leasing
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:44 am