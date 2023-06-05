Suri Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, up 2.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in March 2023 up 2.41% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 249.3% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 82.26% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

Suri Capital shares closed at 3.95 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.07% returns over the last 12 months.