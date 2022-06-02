Suri Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, down 9.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 9.93% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 131.36% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 down 93.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

Suri Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2021.

Suri Capital shares closed at 2.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)