    Suri Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, down 9.93% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suri Capital and Leasing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 9.93% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 131.36% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 down 93.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

    Suri Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2021.

    Suri Capital shares closed at 2.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)

    Suri Capital and Leasing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.100.921.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.100.921.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.940.780.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.07---0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.480.68
    Depreciation0.03--0.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.370.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.66-0.71-0.94
    Other Income0.00--0.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.65-0.71-0.71
    Interest0.090.040.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.74-0.75-0.84
    Exceptional Items0.00---0.01
    P/L Before Tax-0.74-0.75-0.86
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.74-0.75-0.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.74-0.75-0.86
    Minority Interest0.93----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.340.27
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.19-0.41-0.59
    Equity Share Capital10.3010.3010.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.72-0.73-0.83
    Diluted EPS0.72-0.73-0.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.72-0.73-0.83
    Diluted EPS0.72-0.73-0.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suri Capital #Suri Capital and Leasing
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
