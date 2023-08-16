Suri Capital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, up 52.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in June 2023 up 52.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 45.3% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 up 61.63% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

Suri Capital shares closed at 3.67 on August 14, 2023 (BSE)