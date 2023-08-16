English
    Suri Capital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, up 52.5% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suri Capital and Leasing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in June 2023 up 52.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 45.3% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 up 61.63% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

    Suri Capital shares closed at 3.67 on August 14, 2023 (BSE)

    Suri Capital and Leasing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.231.130.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.231.130.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.361.020.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.620.680.60
    Depreciation--0.08--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.580.560.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-1.22-0.86
    Other Income0.010.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-1.21-0.86
    Interest0.04-0.010.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.36-1.21-0.90
    Exceptional Items0.07----
    P/L Before Tax-0.29-1.21-0.90
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.29-1.21-0.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.29-1.21-0.90
    Minority Interest--0.930.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.29-0.28-0.53
    Equity Share Capital10.3010.3010.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.27-0.87
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.27-0.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.27-0.87
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.27-0.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:00 pm

