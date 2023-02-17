 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suri Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 28.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suri Capital and Leasing are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in December 2022 down 28.89% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 down 63.17% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 down 52.11% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

Suri Capital and Leasing
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.66 1.00 0.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.66 1.00 0.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.49 0.68 0.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.62 0.59 0.48
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.63 0.61 0.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.08 -0.89 -0.71
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.08 -0.89 -0.71
Interest 0.03 0.06 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.11 -0.94 -0.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.11 -0.94 -0.75
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.11 -0.94 -0.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.11 -0.94 -0.75
Minority Interest 0.44 0.38 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.67 -0.56 -0.41
Equity Share Capital 10.30 10.30 10.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.08 -0.91 -0.73
Diluted EPS -1.08 -0.91 -0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.08 -0.91 -0.73
Diluted EPS -1.08 -0.91 -0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited