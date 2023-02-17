Suri Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 28.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suri Capital and Leasing are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in December 2022 down 28.89% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 down 63.17% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 down 52.11% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.
Suri Capital shares closed at 3.92 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.62% returns over the last 6 months and -11.91% over the last 12 months.
|
|Suri Capital and Leasing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.66
|1.00
|0.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.66
|1.00
|0.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.49
|0.68
|0.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.59
|0.48
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|0.61
|0.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.08
|-0.89
|-0.71
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.08
|-0.89
|-0.71
|Interest
|0.03
|0.06
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.11
|-0.94
|-0.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.11
|-0.94
|-0.75
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.11
|-0.94
|-0.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.11
|-0.94
|-0.75
|Minority Interest
|0.44
|0.38
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.34
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.67
|-0.56
|-0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|10.30
|10.30
|10.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|-0.91
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|-0.91
|-0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|-0.91
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|-0.91
|-0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited