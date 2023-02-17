English
    Suri Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 28.89% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suri Capital and Leasing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in December 2022 down 28.89% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 down 63.17% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 down 52.11% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

    Suri Capital shares closed at 3.92 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.62% returns over the last 6 months and -11.91% over the last 12 months.

    Suri Capital and Leasing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.661.000.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.661.000.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.490.680.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.620.590.48
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.630.610.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.08-0.89-0.71
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.08-0.89-0.71
    Interest0.030.060.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.11-0.94-0.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.11-0.94-0.75
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.11-0.94-0.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.11-0.94-0.75
    Minority Interest0.440.38--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.67-0.56-0.41
    Equity Share Capital10.3010.3010.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.08-0.91-0.73
    Diluted EPS-1.08-0.91-0.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.08-0.91-0.73
    Diluted EPS-1.08-0.91-0.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

