Suri Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 28.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in December 2022 down 28.89% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 down 63.17% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 down 52.11% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

Suri Capital shares closed at 3.92 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.62% returns over the last 6 months and -11.91% over the last 12 months.