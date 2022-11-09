Surbhi Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore, up 15.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surbhi Industries. are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore in September 2022 up 15.17% from Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2022 up 222.29% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2022 up 40.93% from Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2021.
Surbhi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in September 2021.
|
|Surbhi Industries.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.26
|7.12
|7.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.26
|7.12
|7.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.57
|4.81
|4.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.46
|-0.93
|-0.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.77
|0.73
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.77
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.91
|1.37
|1.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.66
|0.38
|0.61
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.29
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.91
|0.67
|0.94
|Interest
|0.34
|0.35
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.57
|0.31
|0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.57
|0.31
|0.67
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.57
|0.31
|0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.57
|0.31
|0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|3.44
|3.44
|3.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.58
|0.92
|1.42
|Diluted EPS
|4.58
|0.92
|1.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.58
|0.92
|1.42
|Diluted EPS
|4.58
|0.92
|1.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited