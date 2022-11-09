Surbhi Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore, up 15.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore in September 2022 up 15.17% from Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2022 up 222.29% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2022 up 40.93% from Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2021.

Surbhi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in September 2021.