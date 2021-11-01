Surbhi Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.17 crore, up 340.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.17 crore in September 2021 up 340.58% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021 up 240.98% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2021 up 87.38% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2020.

Surbhi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.62 in September 2020.