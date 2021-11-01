MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Surbhi Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.17 crore, up 340.58% Y-o-Y

November 01, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surbhi Industries. are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.17 crore in September 2021 up 340.58% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021 up 240.98% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2021 up 87.38% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2020.

Surbhi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.62 in September 2020.

Close

 

Surbhi Industries.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations7.173.101.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations7.173.101.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.163.481.49
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.58-2.93-1.68
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.630.550.45
Depreciation0.990.740.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.370.590.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.610.670.11
Other Income0.330.230.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.940.900.29
Interest0.280.150.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.670.750.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.670.750.15
Tax0.18--0.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.490.75-0.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.490.75-0.35
Equity Share Capital3.443.443.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.422.18-1.62
Diluted EPS1.422.18-1.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.422.18-1.62
Diluted EPS1.422.18-1.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Surbhi Ind #Surbhi Industries. #Textiles - Processing
first published: Nov 1, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.