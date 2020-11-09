Surbhi Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, down 62.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in September 2020 down 62.25% from Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020 down 162.11% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2020 down 36.02% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2019.