Surbhi Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, down 62.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surbhi Industries. are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in September 2020 down 62.25% from Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020 down 162.11% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2020 down 36.02% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2019.
|Surbhi Industries.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.63
|0.11
|4.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.63
|0.11
|4.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.49
|0.32
|2.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.68
|-0.25
|-1.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.27
|0.52
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.74
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|0.38
|0.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|-1.35
|0.45
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.22
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|-1.13
|0.71
|Interest
|0.14
|0.16
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|-1.29
|0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|-1.29
|0.43
|Tax
|0.50
|0.55
|-0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|-1.84
|0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|-1.84
|0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|3.44
|3.44
|3.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|-5.35
|1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|-5.35
|1.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|-5.35
|1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|-5.35
|1.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
