Surbhi Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore, up 11.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore in March 2022 up 11.06% from Rs. 7.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 141.77% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 60.61% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021.