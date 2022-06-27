Surbhi Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore, up 11.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surbhi Industries. are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore in March 2022 up 11.06% from Rs. 7.90 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 141.77% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 60.61% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021.
|
|Surbhi Industries.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.78
|9.56
|7.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.78
|9.56
|7.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.14
|4.61
|4.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.58
|1.00
|-0.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.71
|0.67
|0.83
|Depreciation
|0.92
|1.08
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.98
|1.00
|1.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|1.21
|0.66
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.24
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|1.45
|0.91
|Interest
|0.34
|0.31
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.61
|1.13
|0.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.61
|1.13
|0.83
|Tax
|-0.04
|--
|-0.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.57
|1.13
|1.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.57
|1.13
|1.35
|Equity Share Capital
|3.44
|3.44
|3.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.65
|3.30
|3.94
|Diluted EPS
|-1.65
|3.30
|3.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.65
|3.30
|3.94
|Diluted EPS
|-1.65
|3.30
|3.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited