Surbhi Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore, up 11.06% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surbhi Industries. are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore in March 2022 up 11.06% from Rs. 7.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 141.77% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 60.61% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021.

 

Surbhi Industries.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.78 9.56 7.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.78 9.56 7.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.14 4.61 4.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.58 1.00 -0.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.71 0.67 0.83
Depreciation 0.92 1.08 0.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.98 1.00 1.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 1.21 0.66
Other Income 0.28 0.24 0.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 1.45 0.91
Interest 0.34 0.31 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.61 1.13 0.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.61 1.13 0.83
Tax -0.04 -- -0.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.57 1.13 1.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.57 1.13 1.35
Equity Share Capital 3.44 3.44 3.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.65 3.30 3.94
Diluted EPS -1.65 3.30 3.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.65 3.30 3.94
Diluted EPS -1.65 3.30 3.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:47 pm
