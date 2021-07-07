Surbhi Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore, down 5.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore in March 2021 down 5.36% from Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2021 up 1367.88% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021 up 73.68% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020.

Surbhi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2020.

Surbhi Ind shares closed at 1.72 on June 29, 2021 (BSE)