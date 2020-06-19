Surbhi Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.35 crore, up 12.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.35 crore in March 2020 up 12.11% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 180.17% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020 down 40.63% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2019.