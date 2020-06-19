Surbhi Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.35 crore, up 12.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surbhi Industries. are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.35 crore in March 2020 up 12.11% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 180.17% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020 down 40.63% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2019.
|Surbhi Industries.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.35
|9.65
|7.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.35
|9.65
|7.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.12
|3.97
|3.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.30
|1.86
|1.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.86
|0.55
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.74
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.48
|0.95
|0.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|1.57
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.22
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|1.80
|0.60
|Interest
|0.18
|0.24
|0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|1.56
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|1.56
|0.06
|Tax
|0.13
|0.10
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|1.46
|0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|1.46
|0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|3.44
|3.44
|3.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|4.25
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|4.25
|0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|4.25
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|4.25
|0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:09 am