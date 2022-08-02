Surbhi Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.12 crore, up 129.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surbhi Industries. are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.12 crore in June 2022 up 129.88% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 down 57.97% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2022 down 12.2% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2021.
Surbhi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2021.
|
|Surbhi Industries.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.12
|8.78
|3.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.12
|8.78
|3.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.81
|5.14
|3.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.93
|1.58
|-2.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.73
|0.71
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.77
|0.92
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.37
|0.98
|0.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|-0.55
|0.67
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.28
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.67
|-0.27
|0.90
|Interest
|0.35
|0.34
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.31
|-0.61
|0.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.31
|-0.61
|0.75
|Tax
|--
|-0.04
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.31
|-0.57
|0.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.31
|-0.57
|0.75
|Equity Share Capital
|3.44
|3.44
|3.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.92
|-1.65
|2.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.92
|-1.65
|2.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.92
|-1.65
|2.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.92
|-1.65
|2.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited