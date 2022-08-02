Surbhi Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.12 crore, up 129.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.12 crore in June 2022 up 129.88% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 down 57.97% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2022 down 12.2% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2021.

Surbhi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2021.