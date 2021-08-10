Surbhi Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, up 2709.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in June 2021 up 2709.25% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021 up 140.72% from Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2021 up 520.51% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2020.

Surbhi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.35 in June 2020.