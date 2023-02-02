 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Surbhi Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore, down 55.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surbhi Industries. are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore in December 2022 down 55.19% from Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 265.27% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 124.11% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2021.

Surbhi Industries.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.29 8.26 9.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.29 8.26 9.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.16 4.57 4.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.81 -0.46 1.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.87 0.77 0.67
Depreciation 0.87 0.81 1.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.82 0.91 1.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.63 1.66 1.21
Other Income 0.14 0.25 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.48 1.91 1.45
Interest 0.39 0.34 0.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.87 1.57 1.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.87 1.57 1.13
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.87 1.57 1.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.87 1.57 1.13
Equity Share Capital 3.44 3.44 3.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.45 4.58 3.30
Diluted EPS -5.45 4.58 3.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.45 4.58 3.30
Diluted EPS -5.45 4.58 3.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited