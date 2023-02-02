Surbhi Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore, down 55.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore in December 2022 down 55.19% from Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 265.27% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 124.11% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2021.