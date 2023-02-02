Surbhi Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore, down 55.19% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surbhi Industries. are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore in December 2022 down 55.19% from Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 265.27% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 124.11% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2021.
|Surbhi Industries.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.29
|8.26
|9.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.29
|8.26
|9.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.16
|4.57
|4.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.81
|-0.46
|1.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|0.77
|0.67
|Depreciation
|0.87
|0.81
|1.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.82
|0.91
|1.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.63
|1.66
|1.21
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.25
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.48
|1.91
|1.45
|Interest
|0.39
|0.34
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.87
|1.57
|1.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.87
|1.57
|1.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.87
|1.57
|1.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.87
|1.57
|1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|3.44
|3.44
|3.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.45
|4.58
|3.30
|Diluted EPS
|-5.45
|4.58
|3.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.45
|4.58
|3.30
|Diluted EPS
|-5.45
|4.58
|3.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited