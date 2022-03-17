Surbhi Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.56 crore, up 13.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.56 crore in December 2021 up 13.96% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021 down 52.4% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2021 down 27.92% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2020.

Surbhi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.93 in December 2020.