Surbhi Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.56 crore, up 13.96% Y-o-Y
March 17, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surbhi Industries. are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.56 crore in December 2021 up 13.96% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021 down 52.4% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2021 down 27.92% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2020.
Surbhi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.93 in December 2020.
|Surbhi Industries.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.56
|7.17
|8.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.56
|7.17
|8.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.61
|4.16
|2.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.00
|-0.58
|1.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|0.63
|0.68
|Depreciation
|1.08
|0.99
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.00
|1.37
|1.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.21
|0.61
|2.41
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.33
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.45
|0.94
|2.77
|Interest
|0.31
|0.28
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.13
|0.67
|2.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.13
|0.67
|2.67
|Tax
|--
|0.18
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.13
|0.49
|2.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.13
|0.49
|2.38
|Equity Share Capital
|3.44
|3.44
|3.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.30
|1.42
|6.93
|Diluted EPS
|3.30
|1.42
|6.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.30
|1.42
|6.93
|Diluted EPS
|3.30
|1.42
|6.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited