Surbhi Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.39 crore, down 13.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.39 crore in December 2020 down 13.06% from Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2020 up 63.03% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2020 up 38.19% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2019.

Surbhi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.25 in December 2019.

Surbhi Ind shares closed at 1.37 on March 31, 2021 (BSE)