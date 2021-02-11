Surbhi Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.39 crore, down 13.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.39 crore in December 2020 down 13.06% from Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2020 up 63.03% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2020 up 38.19% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2019.

Surbhi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.25 in December 2019.