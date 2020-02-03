Surbhi Ind Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.65 crore, up 83.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.65 crore in December 2019 up 83.86% from Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2019 up 805.61% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2019 up 188.64% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2018.

Surbhi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.25 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2018.