    Suratwwala BG Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.23 crore, down 33.11% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suratwwala Business Group are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.23 crore in March 2023 down 33.11% from Rs. 15.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2023 down 171.56% from Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2023 down 125.8% from Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2022.

    Suratwwala BG shares closed at 225.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE)

    Suratwwala Business Group
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.2316.2010.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.2316.2010.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----2.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.520.560.69
    Depreciation0.040.020.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.967.370.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.298.256.01
    Other Income-0.010.071.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.308.327.10
    Interest0.320.421.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.627.895.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.627.895.29
    Tax1.671.941.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.295.954.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.295.954.03
    Equity Share Capital17.3417.3417.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.463.432.33
    Diluted EPS-2.463.432.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.463.432.33
    Diluted EPS-2.463.432.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 12:17 pm