Suratwwala BG Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.23 crore, down 33.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.23 crore in March 2023 down 33.11% from Rs. 15.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2023 down 171.56% from Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2023 down 125.8% from Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2022.

Suratwwala BG shares closed at 225.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE)