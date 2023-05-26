Suratwwala BG Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.23 crore, down 33.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suratwwala Business Group are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.23 crore in March 2023 down 33.11% from Rs. 15.29 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2023 down 171.56% from Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2023 down 125.8% from Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2022.
Suratwwala BG shares closed at 225.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE)
|Suratwwala Business Group
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.23
|16.20
|10.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.23
|16.20
|10.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|2.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.56
|0.69
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.02
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.96
|7.37
|0.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.29
|8.25
|6.01
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.07
|1.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.30
|8.32
|7.10
|Interest
|0.32
|0.42
|1.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.62
|7.89
|5.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.62
|7.89
|5.29
|Tax
|1.67
|1.94
|1.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.29
|5.95
|4.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.29
|5.95
|4.03
|Equity Share Capital
|17.34
|17.34
|17.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.46
|3.43
|2.33
|Diluted EPS
|-2.46
|3.43
|2.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.46
|3.43
|2.33
|Diluted EPS
|-2.46
|3.43
|2.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited