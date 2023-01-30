 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suratwwala BG Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.20 crore, up 55.5% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suratwwala Business Group are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.20 crore in December 2022 up 55.5% from Rs. 10.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2022 up 43.97% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2022 up 30.72% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021.

Suratwwala Business Group
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.20 15.29 --
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.20 15.29 --
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 7.77 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.56 0.36 --
Depreciation 0.02 0.03 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.37 -1.56 --
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.25 8.69 --
Other Income 0.07 0.04 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.32 8.73 --
Interest 0.42 1.31 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.89 7.41 --
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.89 7.41 --
Tax 1.94 1.42 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.95 6.00 --
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.95 6.00 --
Equity Share Capital 17.34 17.34 17.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.43 3.46 --
Diluted EPS 3.43 -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.43 3.46 --
Diluted EPS 3.43 -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited