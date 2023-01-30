Suratwwala BG Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.20 crore, up 55.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.20 crore in December 2022 up 55.5% from Rs. 10.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2022 up 43.97% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2022 up 30.72% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021.

Suratwwala BG EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.38 in December 2021.

Read More