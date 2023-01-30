English
    Suratwwala BG Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.20 crore, up 55.5% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suratwwala Business Group are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.20 crore in December 2022 up 55.5% from Rs. 10.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2022 up 43.97% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2022 up 30.72% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021.

    Suratwwala Business Group
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.2015.29--
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.2015.29--
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--7.77--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.560.36--
    Depreciation0.020.03--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.37-1.56--
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.258.69--
    Other Income0.070.04--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.328.73--
    Interest0.421.31--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.897.41--
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.897.41--
    Tax1.941.42--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.956.00--
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.956.00--
    Equity Share Capital17.3417.3417.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.433.46--
    Diluted EPS3.43----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.433.46--
    Diluted EPS3.43----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited