Surat Textile Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 52.79 crore, down 17.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.79 crore in September 2019 down 17.38% from Rs. 63.89 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2019 down 19.07% from Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2019 down 20.79% from Rs. 5.05 crore in September 2018.

Surat Textile EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2018.

Surat Textile shares closed at 0.97 on November 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -56.89% returns over the last 6 months and -70.15% over the last 12 months.