Surat Textile Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.35 crore, down 17.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.35 crore in June 2019 down 17.94% from Rs. 45.51 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2019 up 30.88% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2019 down 14.66% from Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2018.

Surat Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2018.

Surat Textile shares closed at 1.84 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.75% returns over the last 6 months and -48.17% over the last 12 months.