Surat Textile Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 51.39 crore, down 10.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surat Textile Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.39 crore in December 2018 down 10.11% from Rs. 57.17 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2018 down 150.53% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2018 down 69.75% from Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2017.
Surat Textile shares closed at 3.16 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.99% returns over the last 6 months and -39.35% over the last 12 months.
|
|Surat Textile Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.39
|63.89
|57.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.39
|63.89
|57.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.58
|46.70
|46.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.80
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|4.35
|-2.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|0.47
|0.83
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.07
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.11
|7.31
|7.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|4.20
|3.94
|Other Income
|1.17
|0.78
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.36
|4.98
|4.63
|Interest
|0.26
|0.29
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.10
|4.68
|4.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.10
|4.68
|4.25
|Tax
|2.03
|1.27
|2.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.93
|3.42
|1.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.93
|3.42
|1.85
|Equity Share Capital
|22.21
|22.21
|22.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.15
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.15
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.15
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.15
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited