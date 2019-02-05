Surat Textile Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 51.39 crore, down 10.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.39 crore in December 2018 down 10.11% from Rs. 57.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2018 down 150.53% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2018 down 69.75% from Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2017.

Surat Textile shares closed at 3.16 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.99% returns over the last 6 months and -39.35% over the last 12 months.