Surana Telecom Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, down 21.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surana Telecom and Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in March 2023 down 21.16% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2023 down 158.42% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 100.23% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022.
Surana Telecom shares closed at 9.35 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.02% returns over the last 6 months and -20.43% over the last 12 months.
|Surana Telecom and Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.61
|4.38
|5.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.61
|4.38
|5.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.37
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.72
|0.68
|0.31
|Depreciation
|1.27
|1.06
|1.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.61
|1.34
|2.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.99
|0.92
|1.55
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.39
|1.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.27
|1.31
|3.22
|Interest
|0.32
|0.27
|0.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.58
|1.04
|2.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.58
|1.04
|2.62
|Tax
|-0.34
|0.26
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.24
|0.78
|2.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.24
|0.78
|2.13
|Equity Share Capital
|13.58
|13.58
|13.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.06
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.06
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.06
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.06
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited