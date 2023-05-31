Surana Telecom Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, down 21.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in March 2023 down 21.16% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2023 down 158.42% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 100.23% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022.

Surana Telecom shares closed at 9.35 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.02% returns over the last 6 months and -20.43% over the last 12 months.