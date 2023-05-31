English
    Surana Telecom Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, down 21.16% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surana Telecom and Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in March 2023 down 21.16% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2023 down 158.42% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 100.23% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022.

    Surana Telecom shares closed at 9.35 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.02% returns over the last 6 months and -20.43% over the last 12 months.

    Surana Telecom and Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.614.385.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.614.385.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.00----
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.37--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.720.680.31
    Depreciation1.271.061.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.611.342.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.990.921.55
    Other Income0.720.391.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.271.313.22
    Interest0.320.270.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.581.042.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.581.042.62
    Tax-0.340.260.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.240.782.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.240.782.13
    Equity Share Capital13.5813.5813.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.060.16
    Diluted EPS-0.090.060.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.060.16
    Diluted EPS-0.090.060.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

