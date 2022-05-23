Surana Telecom Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore, up 18.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore in March 2022 up 18.88% from Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022 up 338.92% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022 up 52.25% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2021.

Surana Telecom EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Surana Telecom shares closed at 11.15 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.65% returns over the last 6 months and 142.39% over the last 12 months.