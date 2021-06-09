Surana Telecom Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, down 14.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in March 2021 down 14.84% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021 up 23.1% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2021 up 2.85% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2020.

Surana Telecom EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2020.

Surana Telecom shares closed at 5.80 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.76% returns over the last 6 months and 43.21% over the last 12 months.