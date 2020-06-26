Surana Telecom Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.78 crore, up 15.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.78 crore in March 2020 up 15.21% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2020 down 66.26% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2020 down 35.99% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2019.

Surana Telecom EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2019.

Surana Telecom shares closed at 4.55 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.88% returns over the last 6 months and 22.97% over the last 12 months.