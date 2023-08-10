Surana Telecom Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore, down 18.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore in June 2023 down 18.08% from Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2023 down 88.86% from Rs. 7.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2023 down 78.01% from Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2022.

Surana Telecom EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2022.

Surana Telecom shares closed at 11.15 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.21% returns over the last 6 months and -5.91% over the last 12 months.